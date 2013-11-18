Preview: Jacksonville at Wake Forest

Riding the momentum of three straight wins to open the season, Wake Forest hopes to keep things rolling when it hosts Jacksonville on Monday. The Demon Deacons have beat up on lesser competition early, drubbing Colgate, Virginia Military Institute and Presbyterian by an average of just under 20 points through the season’s first week. Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre has been the standout for coach Jeff Bzdelik, averaging 21.3 points and scoring 20-plus in each of the three Demon Deacon victories.

Guard Jarvis Haywood (16.0 points per game) leads a Jacksonville squad that is still searching for its first win against Division I competition, with its lone victory coming over Florida College to go with losses to Florida State and Gardiner-Webb. The Dolphins will have to find a way to slow down Miller-McIntyre along with forward Devin Thomas, who has dominated the paint through the Demon Deacons’ first three wins, averaging 17.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. Miller-McIntyre and Thomas have been part of Wake Forest’s continued parade to the free-throw line in the early going — the Demon Deacons have averaged 31 trips to the charity stripe thus far.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE (1-2): The Dolphins and coach Cliff Warren return their top two scorers from a squad that went an even 9-9 in the Atlantic Sun in 2012-13, but have some work to do in the frontcourt. The guard tandem of Keith McDougald and Haywood combined for 24.6 points per game last season, and is off to a good start this season, with Haywood leading the squad and McDougald not far off at an average of 10.5 points. Up front, the Dolphins lose leading rebounder Glenn Powell, and are hoping 6-foot-10 sophomore Tyler Alderman along with South Carolina transfer RJ Slawson can fill the void.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-0): The pressure is on Bzdelik in year four — the former Denver Nuggets assistant and University of Colorado coach has yet to come close to a winning season in Winston-Salem, amassing a 36-59 record through three-plus seasons at the helm. Bzdelik loses his top scorer from last year’s 13-win squad in C.J. Harris (15.4 points per game) and will look to Miller-McIntyre, Thomas and Travis McKie - his leading returning scorer - to be the primary producers in 2013-14. The biggest upgrade over the offseason appears to be Miller-McIntyre, who started 29 of 31 games at point guard as a freshman last year, and has bumped his field goal percentage from 41 to 52.5 percent and improved his free-throw shooting from 56.5 to 76 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Miller-McIntyre has set career highs in scoring (23) and assists (seven) during Wake Forest’s first three games.

2. Wake Forest’s 98 points against Virginia Military Institute were its most in a single game since the 2008-09 season.

3. Harris is the all-time winningest coach in Jacksonville history with 115 victories in eight-plus seasons

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 85, Jacksonville 61