Wake Forest 90, Jacksonville 83
November 19, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 90, Jacksonville 83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: FIXES spelling in lede)

Wake Forest 90, Jacksonville 83: Travis McKie led all scorers with 22 while tallying 10 rebounds, and the Demon Deacons withstood a second-half rally to defeat the visiting Dolphins and jump out to their best start since 2009-10.

Codi Miller-McIntyre poured in 20 points while Devin Thomas narrowly missed his third straight double-double with eight points and 16 rebounds for Wake Forest (4-0). Coron Williams was 4-for-8 from 3-point range to add 14 and Tyler Cavanaugh scored 12, seven of which came in the second half.

Jarvis Haywood led Jacksonville (1-3) with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Sam Hunt added 15. Marcel White hit 6-of-9 field-goal attempts for 14 points for the Dolphins, who outscored Wake Forest 46-44 in the second half.

Wake Forest opened up a 16-point lead with 8:49 to play in the first half, but a late run from the Dolphins got them within five with less than a minute to play before the break. Four quick points allowed the Demon Deacons to go to the locker room leading 46-37, paced by 12 from McKie.

Jacksonville came all the way back to twice take a one-point lead after the break - the second time coming on a Vincent Martin bucket that put them up 67-66 with 9:03 to go. Miller-McIntyre hit a 3-pointer 20 seconds later, though, to put the Demon Deacons ahead for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McKie had 20-plus points for the first time this season and 19th time in his career. … Miller-McIntyre is the first player to score 20-plus in four straight games for Wake Forest since Jeff Teague accomplished the feat in 2008-09. … Jacksonville minutes leader Keith McDougald did not make the trip for personal reasons.

