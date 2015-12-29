Preview: Jacksonville State at Alabama

Alabama eases out of its holiday break by hosting Jacksonville State on Tuesday. The two teams have not faced each other since 2001 and meet with their seasons heading in opposite directions.

The Crimson Tide’s five-game winning streak ended before Christmas, while Jacksonville State snapped a five-game losing skid. Defense is the driving force behind Alabama’s early season success, limiting opponents to an average of 62 points and 39.9 percent shooting over the last five games. The Gamecocks have an offense geared toward drawing contact and getting to the free throw line, where they average 71 percent as a team, meaning Alabama will need to be careful not to get into foul trouble. Rebounding was an issue for the Crimson Tide to start the year, but they are averaging 38 boards in their last three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (4-10): Malcolm Drumwright leads the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game and averages a team-high 3.7 assists. Eric Durham - second on the team with 13.4 points per game - has missed three games with an ankle injury and is questionable to play Tuesday. Freshman Christian Cunningham has 23 blocks - 18 more than anyone else on the team.

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-3): Retin Obasohan leads the team with 13 points per game - 0.1 more than Shannon Hale. Hale is questionable for Tuesday’s game due to an illness, which sidelined him for two games before the break. Freshman Donta Hall is second on the team with 14 blocks despite being limited to 10.9 minutes per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is 11-1 against Jacksonville State.

2. The Crimson Tide has not lost a non-conference game at home since Dec. 21, 2013 - a 77-74 setback to Xavier.

3. Alabama played seven of its first 10 games away from Coleman Coliseum.

PREDICTION: Alabama 73, Jacksonville State 58