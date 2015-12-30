Alabama 67, Jacksonville State 59 (OT)

Senior guard Arthur Edwards scored 16 points to help Alabama beat visiting Jacksonville State 67-59 in overtime Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Junior forward Jimmie Taylor had 13 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for Alabama (7-3). Sophomore forward Riley Norris had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman forward Jared Hamilton scored 16 points to lead Jacksonville State (4-10). Senior guard JaQuail Townser had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Senior forward Jeremy Watson scored 11 points and junior guard Greg Tucker had 10.

The teams traded leads throughout the first half. Alabama took a 24-23 lead on a jumper by Edwards, but Hamilton scored as time expired to put the Gamecocks up 29-27 at the break.

Alabama mounted a 13-0 run to take a 40-30 lead in the second half. Jacksonville State fell behind by 13 before staging a 19-6 run.

The Gamecocks tied the game on a 3-pointer by Townser with 33 seconds to go. The Crimson Tide had a chance to win in regulation, but senior guard Retin Obasohan missed two free throws with two seconds remaining.