Preview: Jacksonville State at Auburn

The priority for Auburn when it hosts Jacksonville State on Tuesday will be perimeter defense after the Tigers allowed 72 second-half points in seeing a 14-point lead turn into a 111-92 defeat to Northwestern State on Friday. “Our defense the last 16 minutes was non-existent, unacceptable,” Auburn coach Tony Barbee said after the Tigers were throttled on their home court. Things figure to go better against a Gamecocks squad that is winless in four games and has yet to score more than 75 points.

Scoring has not been a problem for the Tigers in their first two games. Guards Chris Denson and KT Harrell are averaging a combined 45.5 points, with a trio of starters chipping in seven points each. Auburn struggled defending the 3-point shot Friday as Northwestern State finished 14-for-27 from beyond the arc.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (0-4): The Gamecocks went 17-11 last season, and were picked fourth in the six-team Ohio Valley Conference Eastern Division preseason coaches poll. Brian Williams cracked the 1,000-point career mark with 16 in the Gamecocks’ 84-73 loss Saturday to Alabama State. Williams is second on the team in scoring at 14.8; Darion Rackley leads Jacksonville State at 16.8, despite shooting 37.3 percent from the field.

ABOUT AUBURN (1-1): Denson, who led the Tigers in scoring last season at 11.9, poured in a career-high 29 points Friday and is shooting 61.5 percent from the field while averaging 24.5 points. Harrell has scored 21 points in each of his first two games since transferring from Virginia. Auburn, who finished last in the SEC in 2012-13, has lost 17 of its past 19 games.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers are 10-0 all-time against Jacksonville State.

2. Rackley averaged 13.7 points last season and ranked 15th in the OVC in 3-point shooting (38.8 percent).

3. Denson and Harrell have taken 44.8 percent of Auburn’s shots from the field in the first two games.

PREDICTION: Auburn 83, Jacksonville State 68