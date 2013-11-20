Auburn 78, Jacksonville State 54: Chris Denson scored 15 points and the host Tigers built an early double-digit lead to rout the Gamecocks.

KT Harrell added 14 points and Malcolm Canada finished with a career-high 10 for Auburn (2-1), which rebounded from blowing a 14-point lead in a 111-92 loss to Northwestern State on Friday. The Tigers led 11-2 after six minutes and built a 33-19 halftime advantage before blowing the game open in the second half.

D.J. Felder set career highs with 16 points with 12 rebounds to lead Jacksonville State (0-5). The Gamecocks shot just 12-for-24 from the free-throw line.

Denson scored four points in the first four minutes and Harrell added three as the Tigers built an early nine-point lead. The Gamecocks pulled within 13-8 with 11:17 left in the half, but the Tigers scored eight consecutive points, capped by a pair of free throws from Harrell with 7:43 to go extending the Auburn cushion to 21-8.

Jacksonville State got within 35-25 on Nick Cook’s three-point play two minutes into the second half. Auburn responded with a 22-5 surge, building a 57-30 lead with 10:42 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Denson, who entered the game leading the SEC in scoring with 24.5 points, finished with a season-low point total. … Jacksonville State G Darion Rackley, the Gamecocks’ leading scorer at 16.8, was held to only seven points. … Auburn improved to 13-0 all-time against Jacksonville State.