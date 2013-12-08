Preview: Jacksonville State at Florida State

After a near-perfect start to the season, Florida State looks to get back on track following consecutive road losses as the Seminoles host Jacksonville State on Sunday. Florida State jumped out to a 5-1 start and was a single possession away from 6-0, if not for an 82-80 overtime loss to then-No. 13 Michigan in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. The Seminoles rebounded to take third place in the tournament but have suffered two straight defeats at the hands of No. 12 Florida and Minnesota.

Guard Ian Miller told the Tallahassee Democrat after the loss to the arch-rival Gators that the team was aware of how close it probably was to some real national recognition, saying, “We’re out of the Top 10 by two rebounds and three points.” Florida State was sloppy, however, in its latest setback, committing 17 turnovers in a 10-point loss to the Golden Gophers. Jacksonville State saw its three-game win streak snapped last time out, falling 66-61 in a visit to Central Michigan.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (3-6): The Gamecocks took some of the sting off of a season-opening five-game losing streak with three straight wins over before the setback against the Chippewas. Leading scorer Darion Rackley, who averages 13.7 points for Jacksonville State, has struggled of late, totaling just 22 points in his last three games, including a one-point output in Wednesday’s win over Fort Valley State. Brian Williams adds 12.9 points and a team-high 2.9 assists for the Gamecocks, who are 1-5 away from home.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (5-3): The Seminoles haven’t played at home in three weeks after the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge sandwiching a road tilt at Florida. At just 2-3 since a home win over Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 17, Florida State is hoping that having three of its next four on its home court, where it is 4-0, will help restore some momentum. Miller leads the Seminoles, averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 assists, while Okaro White contributes 13.9 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State and Jacksonville State have not faced each other on the hardwood in nearly 60 years. The Seminoles bested the Gamecocks in the only two previous meetings between 1953-55.

2. Miller leads the ACC and ranks 23rd in the country at the free-throw line, shooting 92.1 percent.

3. Florida State’s 6.1 blocks per game trail only Clemson (7.6) and Virginia Tech (6.9) in the conference and are tied with Arizona for 29th in the nation.

PREDICTION: Florida State 79, Jacksonville State 69