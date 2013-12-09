(Updated: CHANGES Jacksonville State percentage to 38.5 in Para 3)

Florida State 77, Jacksonville State 53: Okaro White tallied 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead the host Seminoles over the Gamecocks.

Boris Bojanovsky added a career-high 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting for Florida State (6-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak in its first game on its home court in three weeks. Montay Brandon contributed 14 points and Aaron Thomas chipped in with 12 off the bench for the Seminoles, who improved to 3-0 at home.

Teraes Clemmons scored 14 points off the bench for the Gamecocks (3-7), who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Avery Moore added 10 points for Jacksonville State, which shot 38.5 percent from the field.

Jacksonville State jumped out to an early 5-3 lead but after an Aaron Thomas layup at 4:34 into the first half gave Florida State the lead, it would never look back. The Seminoles coasted to a 37-20 advantage at intermission, led by 14 points from White and 10 from Bojanovsky.

After the break, it was more of the same from Florida State, which slowly distanced itself from the Gamecocks, leading by as many as 32. Thomas had a strong second half with 10 points as Florida State cruised down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has held opponents to less than 40 percent shooting six times in nine games. ... Bojanovsky has connected on 16 straight field goals. ... Florida State’s Ian Miller, who came into the game leading the ACC and ranking among the nation’s top 25, shooting 92.1 percent from the free throw line, was 2-of-4.