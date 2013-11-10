Preview: Jacksonville State at Illinois

Rayvonte Rice enjoyed a solid debut for Illinois and looks to make it two consecutive stellar outings when the Fighting Illini host Jacksonville State on Sunday. Rice, a junior guard who transferred from Drake, had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Illinois to an easy 80-63 victory over Alabama State. Rice is a native of Champaign, Ill., but wasn’t recruited by the Illini out of high school and played two seasons at Drake before transferring home after John Groce became coach.

Rice sat out last season to meet transfer regulations and is expected to help fill the scoring void left by Brandon Paul and D.J. Richardson, who were the team’s top two scorers last season. “My job is to be aggressive and do what my teammates need me to do,” Rice said after the contest. Jacksonville State lost at Bradley 72-65 in its opener on Friday and went 17-11 last season, including losses to UNLV, Oregon and Nebraska.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (0-1): The Gamecocks struggled from outside in their opener, making just 3-of-16 3-point attempts. Junior guard Grant White made all three of the 3-pointers – in four attempts – while scoring 16 points. Junior guard Darion Rackley added 13 points and junior forward D.J. Felder scored 10. Senior floor leader Brian Williams struggled to eight points on 4-of-13 shooting and had the same number of turnovers as assists (three).

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-0): The Illini owned the glass against Alabama State with a 52-28 advantage, including 22 offensive rebounds. Junior center Nnanna Egwu had 10 points and 10 rebounds with seven of his boards coming on the offensive end. “He really has improved,” Groce said afterward. “His energy level was good.” Senior guard Joseph Bertrand also played well with 14 points and eight rebounds, although outside shooting was troublesome as Illinois was just 4-of-20 from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Rice’s 22 points were the most by an Illini player in his first game since Paul also had 22 in the 2009-10 opener against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

2. The double-double in the opener was the second of Egwu’s career. The first came in last season’s NCAA tournament loss to Miami.

3. Williams has 270 career assists and needs seven more to move into Jacksonville State’s top 10.

PREDICTION: Illinois 70, Jacksonville State 57