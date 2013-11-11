FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois 86, Jacksonville State 62
November 11, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois 86, Jacksonville State 62: Joseph Bertrand had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Fighting Illini cruised past the visiting Gamecocks.

Bertrand was 7-of-9 from the field as Illinois (2-0) recorded its second consecutive double-digit victory. Tracy Abrams and Rayvonte Rice scored 13 points apiece for the Illini, who also received 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-best five blocks from Nnanna Egwu.

Brian Williams scored 12 points to pace Jacksonville State (0-2). The Gamecocks shot just 32.9 percent from the field, including 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

Illinois led 40-27 at halftime before Williams began the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Gamecocks within seven. Jon Ekey scored the Illini’s next five points as part of a 13-5 run that pushed the advantage to 53-38 with 12:50 remaining and Illinois’ lead topped out at 29 points in the final minutes.

Bertrand scored 14 first-half points and the Illini shot 58.3 percent from the field while building the 13-point halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The double-double was the first of Bertrand’s career. … DJ Felder and Nick Cook each had 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks, who had a 44-37 edge on the boards. … Illinois registered 11 blocks and shot 52.5 percent from the field.

