Preview: Jacksonville State at Louisville

With a much-hyped father-versus-son matchup behind him, Rick Pitino can go about the business of making a run for a national championship when No. 9 Louisville hosts Jacksonville State in Monday’s home opener. The Cardinals kicked off the season by dispatching of Minnesota - coached by Richard Pitino - in the Armed Forces Classic inside a hangar in Puerto Rico. “So for all the exposure, it was great until the end of the game,” the elder Pitino said. “I rather have not played it, because my son lost.”

Although they return only two starters from last season’s Sweet 16 squad, the Cardinals have one of the nation’s top go-to players in junior forward Montrezl Harrell, who poured in a career-high 30 points in the season opener. The undersized Gamecocks, who return four starters from last season’s 10-21 team, were picked to finish in fifth place in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll. Jacksonville State continues its season-opening three-game road trip after losing at Marshall 74-55 on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (0-1): Senior guard Avery Moore was one of the few bright spots in the opener, coming off the bench to score a team-high 18 points by knocking down 6-of-9 attempts from behind the 3-point arc. Junior guard JaQuail Townser, a transfer from Southwestern Illinois College, was the only starter in double figures with 11 points but also committed a team-high four turnovers. Senior guard Darion Rackley, who averaged better than 13 points in each of the past two seasons, had a quiet season debut with five points on 1-of-6 shooting.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (1-0): Harrell, who ranks third on the school’s all-time list with 143 career dunks, decided against entering the NBA Draft in order to expand his all-around game. Mission accomplished. The 6-8, 240-pounder not only connected on 9-of-12 from the floor to go along with seven rebounds Friday, but he nailed 3-of-4 3-point attempts - one more than he made in his previous two seasons combined. “I‘m not surprised at all,” said teammate Terry Rozier, who had an impressive performance with 18 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists. “He seems to amaze me every day in practice.”

TIP-INS

1. Louisville is a perfect 13-0 in home openers under Pitino.

2. The Cardinals have won 46 in a row against current OVC teams.

3. Pitino is four wins shy of reaching 700 for his collegiate career.

PREDICTION: Louisville 88, Jacksonville State 54