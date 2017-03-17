Preview: Jacksonville State vs. Louisville

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

A year after a self-imposed postseason ban, Louisville returns to the NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against Jacksonville State on Friday in Indianapolis. The Cardinals earned the second seed in the Midwest Region, finishing in a tie for second in the ultra-competitive ACC before being knocked out by Duke in the quarterfinals of the conference tourney.

Led by sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell, who paced the team in scoring (15.7) and topped the ACC in steals (2.1), Louisville secured several wins over tournament teams from the conference and also knocked off Kentucky, Purdue and Wichita State in a challenging non-conference slate. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks of the Ohio Valley Conference earned the fourth seed in the league tourney after a 9-7 regular season before pulling off back-to-back upsets in a run to the title. It is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program and it comes in coach Ray Harper's first season at the helm. Louisville could face a dangerous Michigan squad - which just rolled to the Big Ten tournament crown - in the second round in what would be a rematch of the 2013 national championship.

TV: 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (20-14): Junior guard Malcolm Drumwright was named MVP of the OVC tournament after averaging 16.3 points while shooting 51.4 percent. He leads the way in a balanced attack that features four double-digit scorers and a fifth contributor - sophomore forward Christian Cunningham (8.4 points) - who leads the team in rebounding (8.2) and finished third in the OVC in shooting percentage (61.5). The Gamecocks led the league in scoring defense (68.2) and held opponents to an average of 56.5 points during their current four-game winning streak.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (24-8): Junior Quentin Snyder (12.7) and sophomore Deng Adel (11.9) follow Mitchell on the team's scoring list but the trio combines to shoot just 40.7 percent, relying plenty on a perimeter game that produced nearly 75 percent of the team's 3-pointers. Senior forward Mangok Mathiang averaged 13 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last three games and junior 7-footer Anas Mahmoud made all three of his attempts in the loss to Duke and is 17-for-24 over a seven-game stretch. Coach Rick Pitino is seeking his third national crown in his 21st appearance in the tournament and needs one win to tie Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (54) for fourth on the event's all-time list.

TIP-INS

1. Snyder had three double-digit games as a freshman in Louisville's 2015 run to the Elite Eight.

2. Gamecocks senior G Erik Durham has scored at least 15 points in three of his last four games and is second in the OVC in 3-point percentage (48.4).

3. The Cardinals coasted to an 88-39 win in the only prior meeting on Nov. 17, 2014.

PREDICTION: Louisville 76, Jacksonville State 56