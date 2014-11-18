(Updated: CHANGES score reference to 50-17 in Para 4)

No. 8 Louisville 88, Jacksonville State 39: Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points to lead all five starters in double figures as the Cardinals breezed in their home opener.

Terry Rozier scored 13 points and Chinanu Onuaku added 12 and 10 rebounds for Louisville (2-0), which beat Minnesota in its season opener in Puerto Rico. Chris Jones had a superb all-around game with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals while Wayne Blackshear contributed 12 and nine boards.

Darion Rackley scored 11 points and JaQuail Townser added eight for the Gamecocks (0-2), who shot 5-of-26 from 3-point range and committed 15 of their 20 turnovers in the first half.

The Cardinals used a pair of big first-half runs to break the game open, running off 13 unanswered points for a 32-13 lead with just over seven minutes to play. Harrell then scored seven straight during an 18-0 burst to make it 50-17 en route to a 50-20 cushion at the break.

D.J. Felder opened the second half with a jumper for the Gamecock, who were held scoreless for the next 10 1/2 minutes while Louisville ripped off the next 23 points to push the lead over 50 points (73-22). The Cardinals prevailed despite shooting 5-of-26 from behind the arc and 13-of-27 at the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reserve F Mangok Mathiang had nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cardinals dominated the backboards 60-26 and improved to 14-0 in home openers under coach Rick Pitino, who needs three wins to reach 700 for his career. ... Rackley, the leading returning scorer from last season, finished 2-of-11 from the floor after shooting 1-for-6 in the season opener. ... Louisville plays its next game Friday versus Marshall - a 74-55 winner over Jacksonville State on Friday.