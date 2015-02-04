Preview: Jacksonville State at Memphis

After a blowout loss to No. 3 Gonzaga, Memphis will look to return the favor when it plays visiting Jacksonville State on Wednesday in its final non-conference game of the season. The Tigers responded well to their only back-to-back losses of the season by winning five of six games, but were no match for a Gonzaga team that has won 38 straight at home, best in the nation. “They’re a great team Gonzaga, but we’ve got to get back to home base and keep working, keep improving,” coach Josh Pastner told the media after the 18-point loss.

Although it’s unlikely to be a problem against the Gamecocks, the Tigers have been inconsistent on offense, which can result in lengthy scoring droughts like the one in the first half against Gonzaga. The Tigers did the things Pastner asked, keeping turnovers low (10) and rebound (39), but are 3-6 in games they score 64 or fewer points. “That has been the Achilles’ heel of ours,” Pastner told reporters. “We have gone through long droughts and that just makes it tough.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (9-15): After a decent showing in non-conference games, the Gamecocks have again struggled in the Ohio Valley Conference, losing 11 of their last 13 games. Only 10 teams in Division I have a worse shooting percentage than the Gamecocks, who make 37.7 percent, including 42.7 percent on two-point attempts. Darion Rackley averages 15.4 points and is the only Jacksonville State player to score in double figures despite shooting 34.7 percent.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (13-8): After sitting out all but 19 seconds in a victory over East Carolina due to an ankle injury, Shaq Goodwin had one of his worst games of the season against Gonzaga. The junior, who is averaging 21.4 minutes and 7.5 points after posting 28.9 and 11.5 as a sophomore, was held scoreless on six shot attempts, but grabbed eight rebounds. “We need to get him going, because in the second half of the conference race we need Shaq to be at a high level,” Pastner told reporters. “He’s got to be able to help us offensively.”

TIP-INS

1. Led by Austin Nichols’ three blocks per game, Memphis ranked fourth in Division I with 6.8 per contest entering Tuesday.

2. Since 2004-05, Memphis is 187-24 at FedEx Forum, the most home wins in the country during that span.

3. Nichols also leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 13.2 points and six rebounds per contest.

PREDICTION: Memphis 75, Jacksonville State 55