Memphis 74, Jacksonville State 48: Austin Nichols had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots as the Tigers rebounded from a loss at No. 3 Gonzaga with a nonconference win at home.

Shaq Goodwin added 16 points and seven rebounds and Trahson Burrell contributed 13 points and four assists for Memphis (14-8). Nick King supplied 10 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who came up with 37 rebounds and committed just three turnovers.

Malcolm Drumwright had 12 points to lead Jacksonville State (9-16), which dropped its fourth straight game. JaQuail Townser and Jeremy Watson finished with eight points apiece for the Gamecocks, who made 6-of-11 3-pointers but just 10-of-38 two-point attempts.

Despite poor shooting and zero free-throw attempts by the Gamecocks, the largest lead the Tigers could muster in the first half was 13 points on a dunk by Calvin Godfrey with less than 10 seconds remaining. Townser followed that with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Gamecocks to halftime facing a 34-24 deficit.

After Jacksonville State got to within eight point early in the second half, the Tigers used a 10-0 run to put some daylight between them and the Gamecocks. An 8-0 run soon followed to increase the lead to 26 points with just under 10 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After being held to zero blocks for the first time this season against Gonzaga, Nichols registered six in the first half for the Tigers, who shot 52 percent in the first stanza compared to just 33.3 percent for the Gamecocks. ... Led by Burrell’s four assists and three each from Kedren Johnson and Markel Crawford, Memphis finished with 20 on 30 made field goals. ... Memphis returns to American Athletic Conference play Saturday at home against Temple.