Preview: Jacksonville State at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech hopes to avoid a second straight stunning defeat to start the season when the Hokies host Jacksonville State on Wednesday. The Gamecocks aim to be the second underdog to shock the Hokies at home after Alabama State did so Saturday.

Buzz Williams’ second season at the helm in Blacksburg got off to a rough start with the Hokies’ 85-82 loss to Alabama State, though Virginia Tech did have six players make their debuts for the team. Transfers Zach LeDay (South Florida) and Seth Allen (Maryland) proved they can be impactful players, and the Hokies hope the revamped roster continues to jell at the defensive end. “I don’t think there is any way to sugarcoat it that we have a bunch of new guys,” Williams told reporters. “Those new guys were fine on one end of the floor.” The Gamecocks will step up the competition level after consecutive lopsided wins at home over Fort Valley State and Oakwood.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE STATE (2-1): The Gamecocks have shown some offensive prowess, averaging 86.7 points and shooting 45.9 percent through three contests. Sophomore guard Malcolm Drumwright (17 points) has led the way, pacing four starters who average double-digit scoring. Swingman Jared Hamilton (14 points, 9.3 rebounds) has been terrific in the early going and picked up Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honors after notching a double-double in an 81-68 win over Fort Valley State.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (0-1): LeDay (26 points, 15 rebounds) and Allen (13 points, four assists) put up big numbers in their Hokies debuts, but Virginia Tech allowed Alabama State to shoot 42.3 percent. Perhaps more concerning is the fact the Hokies gave up 15 offensive rebounds leading to 19 second-chance points. Virginia Tech shot a respectable 47.4 percent from the field in the opener but was just 3-of-12 from 3-point range and forced only eight turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech has made a 3-pointer in 399 consecutive games dating to Feb. 1, 2003.

2. Hokies guard Devin Wilson, who averaged 6.5 points and a team-high 4.2 assists last season, missed the opener with a groin injury and is day-to-day.

3. Jacksonville State averages nearly as many steals (7.3) as turnovers (8.3).

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 91, Jacksonville State 82