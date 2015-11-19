Virginia Tech 71, Jacksonville State 62

Zach LeDay scored 15 points and just missed recording his second straight double-double as Virginia Tech held off a late charge to beat Jacksonville State 71-62 Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (1-1) rebounded from a surprising home loss to Alabama State in their home opener last Saturday, a game in which LeDay scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Jacksonville State dropped to 2-2, with both of the Gamecocks’ victories coming against non-Division I opponents.

Virginia Tech’s Chris Clarke posted a double-double off the bench, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Erik Durham led the Gamecocks with 21 points and eight rebounds. The game was part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Hokies ended the first half on a 7-0 run and finally gained a small cushion against a pesky JSU squad. The Gamecocks pulled within 63-60 with less than two minutes remaining after two Durham free throws, but Tech responded with inside baskets from LeDay and Kerry Blackshear Jr. to push the lead to 67-60 with 58 seconds left.

Justin Bibbs added 11 points for Tech. Malcolm Drumwright scored 13 for JSU, and Greg Tucker and Jeremy Watson chipped in with 10 points apiece.