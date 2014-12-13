Preview: James Madison at East Carolina

JamesMadison looks to build on some momentum gained by two straight homevictories when it hits the road to face East Carolina on Saturday.The Pirates have lost two straight, including an ugly 44-pointblowout by North Carolina on Sunday, so coach Jeff Lebo is hoping thefive-day break helps his team improve its play. The Dukes havedropped just two games this year, both to nationally ranked opponentsin Virginia and Ohio State.EastCarolina’s offense has been cooking this year, with the Piratesaveraging 72.3 points a game, led by B.J. Tyson’s 15.7 average off thebench. Caleb White (14 points per game) and Terry Whisnant (11.9) both provideoutside firepower, leading the team with 17 and 16 3-pointers,respectively. James Madison would prefer to slow things down, scoring66.6 points a game, with guard Andre Nation’s 15 points per game pacing the team.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JAMES MADISON (6-2): InJames Madison coach Matt Brady’s mind, his team must play welldefensively if it’s going to compete this year. Brady has beenswitching between man-to-man and a 3-2 zone defense, and especiallyagainst Richmond, which the Dukes limited to 46 points, the defenseshave been helping James Madison be competitive. “Our 3-2 defense,we try to plug some holes and we’re getting better at it,” Bradysaid. “It’s a defense that has been good for us so far. We’re longacross the front of that defense and we can rebound out of it aswell.”

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (4-5): It‘seasy when a team is struggling to say, the best is yet to come, butLebo can certainly believe that, as the Pirates are getting a lot ofcontribution from young players who will certainly only get better.Sophomores Michel-Ofik Nzege and White and freshmen Tyson and LanceTejada are all part of Lebo’s regular rotation, and he’s excitedabout the possibilities with them. “They’ve done well,” Lebo toldthe East Carolinian. “They have to learn about being consistent. Ireally like them; they’re really working hard. They’re really dialedin and they want to be good.”

TIP-INS

1. Freshman G Joey McLean isexpected to return to action for James Madison after missing the lastseven games with a foot injury.

2. The Pirates have anassist-to-turnover ratio of 1:1, having dished out 109 assists andturned the ball over 109 times through nine games.

3. James Madison has a 33-11 edgein the series, including wins in its last eight trips to EastCarolina.

PREDICTION: James Madison 68,East Carolina 62