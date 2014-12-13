East Carolina 70, James Madison 58: Terry Whisnant scored 14 of his career-high 24 points in the second half as the host Pirates snapped a two-game slide by rebuffing the Dukes.

Caleb White scored all 16 of his points in the second half for East Carolina (5-5), which was coming off a 108-64 loss to North Carolina on Sunday. B.J. Tyson added 14 points while Michael Zangari contributed 10 rebounds as the Pirates won the battle of the boards 38-26, including 12-7 on the offensive glass.

Ron Curry scored 13 points for James Madison (6-3), which had its two-game winning streak snapped after committing 12 of its 19 turnovers in the second half.

Freshman Joey McLean recorded 10 points, five steals and five assists in his first game after missing seven contests because of a foot injury.

James Madison led by as many as 11 before settling for a 28-25 halftime lead as the Dukes recorded eight steals and helped force 14 East Carolina turnovers, although the Pirates received 10 points apiece from Whisnant and Tyson, and had a 24-13 rebounding edge. East Carolina didn’t commit a turnover until nearly six minutes of the second half had elapsed while Whisnant’s three-point play gave the Pirates a 33-32 lead.

James Madison unleashed an 8-0 run - capped by Curry’s basket - to move ahead 44-41 with 10:41 remaining before East Carolina responded to take a 55-51 lead on White’s 3-pointer with 5:57 to play after Hall couldn’t convert an alley-oop pass at the other end. Whisnant and White drilled 3-pointers to help the Pirates maintain a safe advantage down the stretch and East Carolina sealed the victory by going 6-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final 48.6 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina improved to 1-5 when trailing at the half this season while James Madison lost for the first time in six games when leading at the break. ... The Dukes’ previous two losses came against No. 5 Virginia and No. 12 Ohio State. ... The Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak to James Madison and an eight-game slide at home in the first meeting since 2001 when East Carolina left the Colonial Athletic Association.