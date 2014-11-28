Preview: James Madison at Ohio State

Ohio State is blowing through mid-major competition with the most efficient offense in the country led by freshman D’Angelo Russell. The 17th-ranked Buckeyes try to stay undefeated when they host James Madison as part of the Buckeye Classic on Friday. Ohio State has won its last two games by an average of 42.5 points and is shooting 60.8 percent from the field as a team.

The Buckeyes went into Wednesday leading the nation in field-goal percentage and barely lowered the mark while shooting 60.7 percent in a 91-64 win over Campbell. “I’m not sure how much longer we can shoot at this clip, but I think guys are taking more pride in their shots and seeing the ball go through the basket,” coach Thad Matta told reporters. The Dukes are not shooting the ball as well but have won four straight since dropping their opener to Virginia.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT JAMES MADISON (4-1): The Dukes led by as many as 21 points in the first half against Sacred Heart on Wednesday before settling for a 79-72 victory and have seen three of their four wins come by seven or fewer points. James Madison shot 50 percent in the win – the third straight time it has hit at least half its shots – and put four scorers in double figures. Forward Paulius Satkus went 5-of-5 from the field and knocked down 10-of-11 from the line en route to a career-high 21 points against Sacred Heart after struggling to two points in a win over Colgate on Monday.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (4-0): The Buckeyes beat that same Sacred Heart squad 106-48 on Sunday behind 32 points from Russell, who followed that up with 22 and a game-high seven assists in the win over Campbell on Wednesday. “It’s definitely a learning process no matter who we’re playing,” Russell told reporters. “We’re not worrying about our opponent as much as we’re worrying about our team to be the best we can.” Russell has plenty of help on a loaded Ohio State squad, and all five starters scored in double figures Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State F Marc Loving scored a career-high 18 points on Wednesday and has reached double figures in each of the first four games.

2. The Dukes are searching for their first five-game win streak since Mar. 2-20, 2013.

3. The Buckeyes have won 52 straight home games against unranked non-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 93, James Madison 61