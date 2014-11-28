No. 17 Ohio State 73, James Madison 56: Sam Thompson collected 13 points and six rebounds as the Buckeyes cruised past the visiting Dukes.

Freshman D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and Shannon Scott collected six assists and five steals to go with seven points as Ohio State (5-0) remained undefeated. Amir Williams recorded seven points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Buckeyes.

Andre Nation scored 15 points off the bench to lead James Madison (4-2), which was trying to secure its first five-game winning streak since March 2013. Yohanny Dalembert scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Winston Grays added 10 for the Dukes.

Ohio State scored the first seven points of the game and buried five 3-pointers in a row – two by Russell – to push it to 22-7 less than eight minutes into the contest. It was 29-12 before James Madison started to get going on offense and closed within 37-27 at the half.

Russell found Thompson for a dunk to cap a 12-4 run beginning the second half that pushed the advantage to 18 points and the Buckeyes were never seriously threatened. Trey McDonald’s put-back just past the midway point pushed it to 58-37 as Ohio State coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thompson has scored in double figures in each of the first five games. … Ohio State has won 53 straight home games against unranked non-conference opponents. … James Madison F Paulius Satkus, who scored a career-high 21 points last time out, was held scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting.