Preview: James Madison at Virginia

The 25th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers were stunningly absent from the NCAA Tournament last season - a development coach Tony Bennett would rather not repeat. Armed with a potent scorer in guard Joe Harris and one of the best defenses in the nation, the Cavaliers look to return to the March Madness mix as they open the season Friday night against visiting James Madison. Virginia fell to Iowa in the NIT quarterfinals to end a disappointing 2012-13 season.

The 75-64 defeat to the Hawkeyes not only left a bitter taste in the Cavaliers’ mouths - it also halted a 19-game home winning streak that had become the lone salvation of a roller-coaster year. Virginia boasted wins over No. 19 North Carolina State and No. 3 Duke, but also lost to an Old Dominion team that finished 5-25. James Madison won the Colonial Athletic Association championship last season, but lost to Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT JAMES MADISON (2012-13: 21-15, 11-7 CAA): A senior-infused lineup meant good things for the Dukes, who rolled to their first conference title since 1994 and defeated LIU Brooklyn in opening-round action for their first NCAA Tournament victory in three decades. Now, with all but one veteran player gone, James Madison will begin the year with the second-youngest roster in the nation. “We obviously lost a lot with last year’s seniors so I‘m not terribly concerned with expectations,” head coach Matt Brady told the team’s official website.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2012-13: 23-12, 11-7 ACC): In addition to making up for last year’s letdown, Virginia now has to contend with an Atlantic Coast Conference that has gained three teams since the end of last season - Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Syracuse. Yet, while Harris believes the expansion “definitely makes the ACC the best basketball conference in the country,” Bennett believes Virginia’s lack of roster turnover will overcome the added competition. “We have two seniors, one junior and a bunch of sophomores,” he told the team’s website. “In today’s day and age, that’s experience.”

TIP-INS

1. Harris finished fourth in the ACC in scoring last season at 16.3 points per game - behind only Virginia Tech guard Erick Green (25), Duke guard Seth Curry (17.5) and Blue Devils forward Mason Plumlee (17.1), each of whom has moved on to the pros.

2. James Madison will play nine of its first 12 games on the road, including seven straight from Nov. 23-Dec. 18.

3. Virginia has won 14 consecutive season-opening games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 67, James Madison 53