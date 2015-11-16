Preview: James Madison at West Virginia

West Virginia’s season opener was basically a dominant performance from start to finish. The Mountaineers take aim at James Madison on Monday in Charleston, WV seeking an equally strong effort - on both ends of the court.

The Mountaineers had four starters register at least 14 points and finished with 20 assists - more than twice as many as Northern Kentucky in a 107-61 victory on Friday. Defensively, they forced 30 turnovers (including 20 steals) and they also dominated on the boards 47-26 against the overmatched Norse. “You can’t ask for too much more than that,” summarized guard Jevon Carter, who led the way with 24 points, six assists and five steals. James Madison won at Richmond on Friday 87-75, thanks to 52 second-half points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT JAMES MADISON (1-0): The Dukes start four upperclassmen, all of whom scored at least nine points in the season opener. Ron Curry (19 points) and Tom Vodanovich (15) led the way for James Madison, which also got a huge lift off the bench from Shakir Brown (20 points and 12 rebounds). James Madison had six different players who took at least three 3-pointers against the Spiders with Brown (4-of-6) and Vodanovich (3-of-3) enjoying the most long-range success in the opening contest.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (1-0): Daxter Miles Jr. (19 points), Devin Williams (18) and Jonathan Holton (14) also registered double-digit points in the Mountaineers’ opener as the team led 62-32 at the half and cruised from there. Williams added 15 rebounds after notching nine double-doubles last year. Carter averaged 8.1 points as a freshman last season but scored only 31 points over his final six games, shooting 8-of-45 to close out the campaign.

TIP-INS

1. Curry led the Dukes in scoring (13.9) and assists (4.3) a season ago and also contributed eight assists in the 2015-16 opener.

2. West Virginia missed 35 shots but grabbed 23 offensive rebounds against Northern Kentucky.

3. The teams have not met since 2004, when the Mountaineers won for the sixth time in the last seven matchups.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 67, James Madison 63