West Virginia 86, James Madison 73

James Madison sufficiently navigated West Virginia’s press for a half before the defensive tenacity became overwhelming.

The Mountaineers, playing a home game three hours from campus in Charleston, forced 19 turnovers and pulled away 86-73 on Monday behind 19 points from guard Jevon Carter and forward Devin Williams.

West Virginia (2-0) built a 19-point cushion late in the game and finished with a 42-31 rebounding edge. Williams grabbed 10 boards and forward Jonathan Holton added 12 points and 12 rebounds, repeating their double-doubles from the season opener.

Guard Shakir Brown came off the bench to score 16 of his 21 points in the first half for James Madison (1-1), which had only eight turnovers at the break and trailed 48-38. The Dukes, who got strong bench play from forward Dimitrije Cabarkapa (13 points) and guard Winston Grays III (12 points), got no closer than eight points in the second half.

Ron Curry, the Dukes’ preseason All-Colonial guard, scored 11 points but was frustrated into 3-of-9 shooting, received a first-half technical and played the final 18 minutes with four fouls.