Preview: Kansas at Baylo

After suffering its first conference loss of the season at Texas, No. 9 Kansas wraps up a two-game road swing against Baylor on Tuesday. Jayhawks starting point guard Naadir Tharpe was benched for the final 9:42 against Texas and leading scorer Andrew Wiggins was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting in an overall team effort that left guard Wayne Selden frustrated. “We didn’t play Kansas basketball,” Selden told the Lawrence Journal-World. “We weren’t focused.”

Baylor snapped a run of five straight losses and a 1-6 start to conference play with an improbable 76-70 road victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Guard Brady Heslip told the Waco Tribune that the Bears understood they had a job to do in setting things right, no matter the opponent or venue. “Wherever we were going to go,” he said, “we had to get a win.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (16-5, 7-1 Big 12): Wiggins’ freshman season, an expected one-and-done with an eye on being a lottery pick in the NBA draft, has been productive enough to place his 16 points per game among the Big 12’s top 10 scorers, but he’s also suffered through some lulls of late. The seven-point showing against Texas was Wiggins’ third single-digit output in Kansas’ last eight games, including a three-point clunker against the Cowboys on Jan. 18. Tharpe has averaged only 5.3 points in his last four games after posting 20 or more in back-to-backs against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

ABOUT BAYLOR (14-7, 2-6 Big 12): The Bears snapped out of their recent funk despite being without the services of starting point guard Kenny Chery, who sat out against the Cowboys with turf toe and ankle injuries. Coach Scott Drew has classified Chery, who averages 11 points and a team-high five assists, as “game-to-game.” Heslip paced Baylor’s offense against Oklahoma State with a season-high 20 points that included six 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the series 20-4, including a 78-68 victory in Lawrence on Jan. 20 led by 18 points from F Perry Ellis.

2. The Bears lead the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage and are 17th in the nation, shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

3. The Jayhawks are shooting 50.3 percent on the season, good for first among Big 12 teams and fourth nationally.

PREDICTION: Kansas 74, Baylor 73