Preview: Kansas at Baylor

Kansas has won a record 10 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles and takes the first step toward extending its run when it kicks off conference play with a visit to No. 22 Baylor on Wednesday. The 13th-ranked Jayhawks will be playing for the first time on the road since they were ambushed at Temple on Dec. 22. Kansas puts a noteworthy streak on the line, having won 23 straight conference openers, including 13 away from home.

The Bears are in danger of dropping to 0-2 in league play after suffering a 73-63 setback at then-No. 21 Oklahoma on Saturday in their Big 12 opener. “None of them are easy,” Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. “It’s the best conference in the country.” The loss to the Sooners snapped a six-game winning streak for Baylor, which is 8-0 at home this season and has not lost in Waco since a 69-52 drubbing at the hands of the Jayhawks on Feb. 4.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT KANSAS (11-2, 0-0 Big 12): While forward Perry Ellis leads the team in scoring (13 per game) and rebounding (6.6), point guard Frank Mason III is emerging as an indispensable player for the Jayhawks. Mason has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games and is averaging 16.5 points and a shade under six assists in his last four while shooting a scorching 58.7 percent in that span. “I always knew I was capable of being this good,” Mason said. “I‘m just doing what my teammates need me to do, (what) coach wants me to do.”

ABOUT BAYLOR (11-2, 0-1): The Bears feature a balanced scoring attack with Taurean Prince leading six players averaging between 12 and 8.2 points, with freshman forward Johnathan Motley quickly becoming an imposing force. After failing to score more than eight points in six consecutive games, the 6-9, 230-pound Motley is averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the past five, including a career-high 24 points versus Oklahoma. “My teammates kept feeding me the ball and I was making them better and giving them assists,” Motley said.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas is shooting a conference-best 39.2 percent from 3-point range while Baylor limits opponents to 27.6 percent from long range.

2. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a league opener since an 88-82 defeat at Oklahoma on Jan. 8, 1991.

3. Baylor F Rico Gathers has pulled down double-digit rebounds in 11 of 13 games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 66, Baylor 64