Preview: Kansas at Baylor

Kansas owns a two-game lead in the Big 12 with four games left in the regular season and is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Jayhawks will not only try to secure supremacy in the Big 12 but will continue to pursue a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when they visit Baylor on Tuesday.

Kansas went through a stretch of three losses in five games in January but picked things up on both ends of the floor in the last month to pull away from the pack. ”We are in decent position, but we are not satisfied with where we are at,” Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III told reporters. “We are not satisfied with the team we are right now. We still need to get better.” The Bears will put the Kansas defense to the test after knocking off two ranked teams in conference play last week. “We love being the underdog,” forward Taurean Prince told reporters after a 78-64 win at Texas on Saturday. “When we’re on the road, we lock in a little better, although we should lock in every game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (23-4, 11-3 Big 12): The only time Kansas struggled in Saturday’s 72-63 win at rival Kansas State was when forward Perry Ellis needed to leave the game to receive 12 stitches. “The serious deal was when Wayne (Selden Jr.) scratched him in the eye,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters of Ellis’ injury. “We will go back and have an eye doctor look at it – they are hoping it is just a scratch. If that is the case, he should be OK. If there is anything more than that, then who knows? We think he will be fine, but he does not feel very well right now.” Ellis, who leads the team in scoring (16.5 points) and rebounding (6.3), is considered probable for Tuesday.

ABOUT BAYLOR (20-7, 9-5): The Bears are one of three teams sitting two games behind the Jayhawks entering the week and should have their confidence at a high after knocking off Iowa State and Texas last week. Baylor did not have much luck the first time it faced Kansas and suffered a 102-74 road loss in the conference opener on Jan. 2. Sophomore forward Johnathan Motley managed only eight points off the bench in that meeting but exploded in the last week, averaging 25.5 points on 22-of-30 shooting in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Ellis, Selden and Mason became the first trio of teammates to each reach 1,000 career points for Kansas since 2004-05 when Mason hit the mark on Saturday.

2. The Bears lead the Big 12 with an average of 19.1 assists, led by G Lester Medford’s 6.9.

3. The Jayhawks have won six straight and 11 of the last 13 in the series.

PREDICTION: Kansas 81, Baylor 75