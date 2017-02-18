Third-ranked Kansas can take another huge step toward garnering its 13th straight regular season Big 12 championship Saturday afternoon when it travels to Baylor. A win over the No. 4-ranked Bears, who enter the game in sole possession of second place, would give the Jayhawks a three-game lead with just four games to go.

It doesn't figure to be easy, however, for Bill Self and Co., who trailed 34-28 at halftime in the first meeting at Allen Fieldhouse and needed a pair of Frank Mason III free throws with a second to go to clinch a nip-and-tuck 73-68 victory Feb. 1. Baylor fans have had the rematch circled ever since, and students were allowed to begin camping outside the Ferrell Center starting at 5 p.m. on Friday night to get the best seats for the contest. The Bears, who like the Jayhawks are currently ranked as a No. 1 seed by the NCAA Selection Committee, can close to within one game of first place with a victory. "If Baylor is successful, then it's anyone's game," Self said. "And if we were to play well down there and be fortunate enough to win, it would look like it would be a pretty significant hill to climb for the others."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KANSAS (23-3, 11-2 Big 12): The 5-11 Mason is a strong candidate for national player of the year honors, leading the Big 12 in scoring (20.2) including a 20.7 average in conference play, while also shooting a league best 50.9 percent from 3-point range and averaging 4.9 assists per contest. Lanky 6-8 freshman guard Josh Jackson is showing why he's is considered a high NBA lottery pick, ranking second on the team in scoring (16.5) while also leading the Jayhawks in rebounding (7.2), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.1). Junior guards Devonte' Graham (13.2 points) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10.5) also are averaging in double figures and are dangerous 3-point shooters, something that should come in handy against Baylor's zone defense.

ABOUT BAYLOR (22-4, 9-4): Johnathan Motley, a 6-10 junior forward who is also in the conversation for Big 12 and national player of the year honors, leads the team in scoring (16.7) and the Big 12 in rebounding (9.5) and finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting at Kansas. Junior point guard Manu Lecomte is second in scoring (12.8) and leads the team in assists (4.1) while connecting on a team best 58-of-136 3-pointers (42.6 percent) while 7-foot junior forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. has been a force inside, averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and Big 12-leading 2.7 blocks per game. Junior guard Al Freeman, who ranks fourth on the team in scoring (9.1) and is 32-of-90 beyond the arc, will return to action after serving a three-game suspension for a violation of team rules, but sophomore King McClure will still get the start.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the series 28-4 and has won the last nine meetings.

2. Baylor is 14-1 at the Ferrell Center this season with the lone loss coming against Kansas State (56-54).

3. Kansas leads the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage (41.3) which also ranks seventh nationally.

PREDICTION: Kansas 69, Baylor 65