No. 2 Kansas grinds out win over Baylor

WACO, Texas -- Kansas’ performance wasn’t pretty against No. 19 Baylor, but the No. 2 Jayhawks still scraped together the kind of road win they have been using to sustain their reign as Big 12 champions for more than a decade.

Kansas got the key rebounds and baskets it needed in the last four minutes to claim a 66-60 victory over the Bears on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Jayhawks (24-4, 12-3 Big 12) went 4 minutes, 17 seconds without scoring and twice let the shot clock run out late in the second half, but Kansas’ defense kept the Bears from using the opportunity for a would-be run on the other end.

Then, Kansas guard Frank Mason hit a jumper to break the drought with 4:31 left and the Jayhawks surged.

“They don’t stop,” Baylor forward Taurean Prince said. “The last four minutes of the game they stepped up.”

Kansas coach Bill Self said he was frustrated with his personnel for more than 30 minutes of game time, but the Jayhawks out-rebounded Baylor 8-2 in the final four minutes and held the Bears to five points in the same period.

“It was tough,” Kansas forward Landen Lucas said. “The good thing is even when the offense isn’t coming, the one thing we can do is create extra possessions and play well defensively. I think we did that toward the end of the game.”

Guard Frank Mason scored 19 points to lead the Jayhawks, while forward Perry Ellis added 15 and guard Devonte’ Graham pitched in 11 points and seven assists.

Guard Al Freeman scored 17 to lead Baylor (20-8, 9-6) and forward Taurean Prince added 12.

Lucas got a rebound and put back a layup that gave Kansas the lead for good at 57-55 with 3:03 left.

Graham followed with an alley-oop to guard Wayne Selden for a five-point lead with 28 seconds left that all but sealed it.

While Self was satisfied with how his team finished, Baylor coach Scott Drew was on the other end of the coaching spectrum.

“I wish we could do that last four minutes over again,” Drew said. “I don’t think we executed as well as we like. We didn’t rebound as well as we like down the stretch.”

Kansas can clinch at least a share of its 12th straight Big 12 championship with a victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

“It’s awesome, especially since we can do it at home in front of our fans,” Lucas said. “That’s big for us. About a month ago people were doubting us and whatnot. So to be able to come back and do it with a couple games left is an awesome feeling.”

Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright hit a 3-pointer from the left side to cap a 7-0 run early in the second half that put the Bears ahead 45-37.

Kansas responded with an 11-2 run and forward Jamari Traylor’s jumper from the free-throw line put the Jayhawks ahead 48-47 with 10:16 remaining.

“We didn’t make any competitive plays the first 30 minutes,” Self said. “We actually shot the ball pretty good. Mental mistakes, shot clock violations. We didn’t do a lot of things right, but we shot the ball well enough to keep us in the game.”

Baylor forward Rico Gathers drilled a fall-away 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving the Bears a 36-33 lead at the break.

Wainright threw a length-of-the-court pass with 1.9 seconds remaining in the first half, finding Gathers in the corner on the opposite baseline. That led to Gathers’ first career 3-point attempt, which connected.

Kansas pushed ahead with a 7-0 run midway through the first half. Ellis hit a pair of free throws. Guard Brannen Greene nailed a 3-pointer from the corner and Ellis followed with a jumper in the lane that gave the Jayhawks the lead, 15-10.

That’s as much separation as either team managed in the first 20 minutes.

Prince hit a shot to stop Kansas’ surge at seven. Freeman and guard Lester Medford later hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor as Baylor grabbed a 21-20 lead with 8:19 left before halftime.

NOTES: Kansas needs one more victory to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship for the 12th straight season. ... Kansas won seven straight over Baylor. The Jayhawks swept three games against Baylor last season, including a one-point win in Waco. ... Baylor F Rico Gathers is second in program history with 31 career double-doubles, but hasn’t recorded one in 12 games. His last double-double came Jan. 5 when he had 17 points and 17 rebounds against Oklahoma State.