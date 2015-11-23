Preview: Kansas at Chaminade

Kansas has had nearly a week to simmer about its first loss this season and the latest challenge for the No. 5 Jayhawks will be getting motivated for their Maui Invitational opener Monday against host Chaminade, a Division II school. Kansas twice led by 13 points in the first half Tuesday against No. 13 Michigan State but was slowly carved up by Denzel Valentine’s triple-double in a 79-73 loss.

Perry Ellis is one of those rare stars for Kansas who sticks around all four years, and he appears determined to go out in style this season. The team’s leading scorer and rebounder last season had 21 points and six rebounds against Michigan State, his best game since suffering a sprained knee in early March against West Virginia, which caused him to miss the next two games and affected his production in the postseason. Kansas also returned its second- and third-leading scorers from last season in Frank Mason III and Wayne Selden Jr., and both will need to aim better in this tournament than they did against Michigan State, as they combined to shoot 8-for-27 against the Spartans. Chaminade has surrendered 204 points in its two games this season, so scoring opportunities should be abundant.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS (1-1): The Jayhawks will be thin in the backcourt as Brannen Greene has been suspended for the next six games for unspecified conduct detrimental to the team. Devonte’ Graham started at guard alongside Mason and Selden in the first two games but has yet to have an impact, shooting a combined 4-for-20 from the floor, including 1-for-9 against Michigan State. Greene’s suspension will likely provide extra minutes for 6-8 sharpshooter Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who played last season as a 17-year-old freshman for the Jayhawks.

ABOUT CHAMINADE (0-2): The Silverswords have four players who appeared in all 26 games last season and one, Kevin Hu, who was on the last Chaminade team to win a game at the Maui Invitational. Hu shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 16 points off the bench as the Silverswords shocked Texas, 86-73, on Nov. 19, 2012. Kuany Kuany is the lone player for Chaminade to start all 26 games last season and the 6-7 forward from Australia can also shoot well from beyond the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas F Cheick Diallo, a five-star prospect from Mali, has been cleared to travel to Maui with the Jayhawks, but is still awaiting NCAA clearance to play.

2. Ellis needs 10 points to move to 35th on the all-time scoring list at Kansas.

3. Chaminade’s all-time record at the Maui Invitational is 7-84.

PREDICTION: Kansas 107, Chaminade 52