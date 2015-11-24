Kansas 123, Chaminade 72

Wayne Selden Jr. and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 18 points each, and fifth-ranked Kansas connected on 15 3-pointers in a 123-72 victory over Chaminade in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center.

The Jayhawks’ 123 points were the most in coach Bill Self’s 432 games with the Jayhawks.

Chaminade hung in early, trimming KU’s lead to 16-15 on a pair of free throws by Sam Daly with 13:14 left in the first half.

The Jayhawks took control immediately after, going on a 20-3 run helped by four 3-pointers from Selden, who made two and one from Mykhailiuk and Devonte’ Graham.

Kansas took a 53-33 lead into halftime with an efficient offensive line. The Jayhawks made 54 percent of their first-half shots and seven of 16 3-pointers (44 percent) while turning it over just six times in a fast-paced opening stanza.

Seven Jayhawks scored in double figures, including Graham (15) and guard Frank Mason (14).

The Jayhawks finished 15-for-29 from 3-point range (52 percent).

With the win, Kansas advances to Tuesday’s Maui Invitational semifinals. The Jayhawks (2-1) improved to 12-6 all time at the Maui Invitational, which includes a 3-0 record against Chaminade.

The Silverswords (0-3) fell to 7-85 as host of the tournament.