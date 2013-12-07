Preview: Kansas at Colorado

As Kansas tries for its 20th consecutive victory over Colorado on Saturday, coach Bill Self is worried about the reason his team is making mistakes. ”I thought we would have errors of trying too hard, rather than errors of casualness,” Self told the Kansas City Star. “And that’s the thing that’s really frustrating to me.” A raucous sellout crowd is expected to fill the Coors Events Center, the home where the Buffaloes have roamed to a 6-0 mark this season and 50-7 in coach Tad Boyle’s tenure.

While most of the Jayhawks are used to playing in hostile environments as Kansas is a team everyone circles on their schedule, freshman sensation Andrew Wiggins is about to experience his first true road game. The 6-8 guard is coming off his worst two contests as Kansas split its final two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last weekend, but showed the flashes of brilliance which should make him an NBA lottery pick in June. Spencer Dinwiddie, a 6-6 junior guard who will likely join Wiggins in the NBA someday, is expected to draw the defensive assignment as Colorado tries for its ninth straight victory since a season-opening loss to Baylor.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (6-1): Wiggins is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds, but the rigors of three consecutive games may have caught up to the Thornhill, Ontario, native as he totaled 16 points and shot 5-for-17 from the floor in his last two contests. The Jayhawks’ three guard starting lineup also consists of Wayne Selden Jr. (9.4 points per game) and Naadir Tharpe (team-best average of five assists), while freshman Frank Mason (8.9 points) comes off the bench to provide Self with excellent depth in the backcourt. Forward Perry Ellis (15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds) and center Joel Embiid (9.1 points, seven rebounds) are forces up front.

ABOUT COLORADO (8-1): After Dinwiddie (15.3 points) and junior Askia Booker (11.4), the point production drops off considerably for the Buffaloes in the backcourt. Colorado, though, has ample firepower up front with 6-10 sophomore Josh Scott (12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds), sophomore Xavier Johnson (9.1, 4.9) and freshman Wesley Gordon (7.6, 6.3). The Buffaloes prepared for the intensity Sunday’s matchup is sure to bring with a 67-62 victory at rival Colorado State on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Dinwiddie on Tuesday scored 28 points and was 11-for-11 from the free throw line to improve to 61-for-70 on the season.

2. The Jayhawks last lost to the Buffaloes 60-59 on Jan. 22, 2003 when both teams were members of the Big 12 Conference.

3. Boyle is 0-4 against his alma mater.

PREDICTION: Colorado 82, Kansas 81