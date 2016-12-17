Preview: Kansas vs. Davidson

Kansas hasn’t really been pushed all that much against a bevy of unranked teams since opening the season splitting a pair of close games against top-10 foes, but its next opponent may be able to change that if their short history against each other is any indication. The third-ranked Jayhawks will meet Davidson on Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. after their first two meetings produced a pair of memorable finishes.

During its most recent national championship season in 2007-08, Kansas spoiled a Cinderella run by a Stephen Curry-led Davidson team with a 59-57 win in the Elite Eight over the Wildcats, who returned the favor with an 80-74 upset of the Jayhawks at the Sprint Center on Dec. 19, 2011. Kansas has defeated each of its last eight opponents by at least 11 points since beginning the campaign with a four-point overtime loss to No. 9 Indiana and a one-point win against No. 4 Duke. The Jayhawks rolled to their ninth straight victory last Saturday with an 89-72 win over Nebraska, blocking a season-high 12 shots against their former Big 12 rival. Davidson has dropped two in a row after falling at No. 6 North Carolina on Dec. 7 but boast a pair of 20-point scorers in Jack Gibbs (24.3 points, fourth in Division I) and Peyton Aldridge (20 per game).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (9-1): The Jayhawks received some good news earlier in the week when the battery charge against Carlton Bragg Jr. was dismissed, allowing the sophomore forward to rejoin the team after his indefinite suspension was lifted. Leading scorer Frank Mason III (20.5 points), who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 24 points and six assists last week, ranks second in the league in scoring, third in 3-point percentage (54.8), fourth in assists (5.5) and 3-pointers per game (2.3) and sixth in field-goal percentage (58.7). Freshman Josh Jackson (14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists) paced Kansas with a season-high five blocks against Nebraska and has 15 for the season - five more than any other guard in the Big 12.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (5-3): Gibbs and Aldridge form the second-highest scoring duo in the country and each exceeded their season averages against the Tar Heels, as the former erupted for 30 points and the latter chipped in 22. Aldridge, who is only 26 points shy of becoming the 49th player in school history to reach 1,000 for his career, has as many 20-point games this season as Gibbs (five) and leads the team in rebounding (6.6) and minutes (34.3). Gibbs became the 15th player in program annals to surpass the 1,500-point plateau versus North Carolina and has topped 30 in two of his last three games; the senior guard has been held below 10 points only four times over his last 47 outings.

TIP-INS

1. Mason is 16-of-22 beyond the arc over his last five games and has failed to commit a turnover over his last two outings despite playing 68 minutes.

2. Davidson, which will wrap up a stretch in which it played seven of eight away from home Saturday, ranks fourth in Division I in free-throw percentage (80.7), while Kansas sits at 343rd (58.8).

3. The Jayhawks rank third in the country in field-goal percentage (52.8) and have shot at least 50 percent eight times this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas 86, Davidson 68