Jackson, Mason pace Kansas past Davidson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Third-ranked Kansas turned a close game into a runaway with an 18-3 run late in the second half on Saturday, rolling to an 89-71 victory over the Davidson Wildcats at the Sprint Center.

Josh Jackson and Frank Mason each scored 18 points, Svi Mykhailiuk and Devonte Graham also reached double figures as the Jayhawks (10-1) won their 10th straight this season and 49th in a row at home. Davidson dropped to 5-4 after returning from a 10-day break for finals.

Kansas built a 12-point lead midway through the first half, but Davidson battled its way back behind a barrage of 3-pointers (seven), including a four-point play by Jack Gibbs at the 5:15 mark that tied the game at 32. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, were 0 of 8 behind the arc in the first half, after making 51 3-pointers in their last five games.

Gibbs, who came into the game averaging 24.3 points per game, was held to seven on 2 of 7 shooting in the first half. Nathan Ekwu and Oskar Michelsen picked up the slack with 14 points off the bench and Peyton Aldridge had a game-high 11 as Kansas trailed at halftime (43-42) for just the second time this season.

Davidson built its lead to five points (49-44) early in the second half on back-to-back 3-pointers by Will McGarity and Aldridge. It took Kansas just 84 seconds to erase the deficit and build a three-point lead of its own after Jackson and Mason knocked down 3-pointers and Jackson followed with a put-back.

It was still a three-point Kansas lead (63-60) with 9:36 remaining when Mason started an 18-3 run with a pair of free throws. Mason and Lagerald Vick added 3-pointers during the run as Kansas built a 16-point advantage (78-62) with 5:22 left.

Jackson added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals with his 18 points. Mykhailiuk, who was making his first career start, added 13 points and Graham scored 10. Landen Lucas and Carlton Bragg added 15 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

Davidson was led by Aldridge with 22 points. Gibbs had a season-low 12 points as the Wildcats shot just 36 percent from the field in the second half.

Kansas travels to UNLV for a Thursday night game, while Davidson returns home for a Wednesday matchup against Jacksonville.

NOTES: Saturday's game marked the first time in eight years Davidson has played back-to-back games against Top 5 opponents. The Wildcats dropped an 83-74 decision to then No. 5-ranked North Carolina on Dec. 7. ... Jack Gibbs' 30-point effort against North Carolina pushed Davidson's senior star over the 1,500 points for his career, the 15th player in school history to reach that plateau. ... Sophomore F Carlton Bragg was back on the court for Kansas following a one-game suspension after being reinstated by head coach Bill Self. Bragg was suspended indefinitely after being arrested on Dec. 9 on suspicion of domestic battery. The charges were dropped five days later Lawrence law enforcement officials reviewed surveillance video. ... Kansas holds the longest home court winning streak in the country at 49 straight. Three of those wins have come in the Sprint Center, which is considered part of KU's home ticket package.