Preview: Kansas at Georgetown

Kansas continues its rugged early-season schedule and goes for its sixth consecutive victory when it visits Georgetown on Wednesday. It’s the first true road game for the 10th-ranked Jayhawks, who are coming off a six-point victory over Florida on Friday - their only game since claiming the Orlando Class championship to close out November. Kansas has played four neutral-site games, including a 72-40 thumping at the hands of No. 1 Kentucky.

The teams have one common opponent - Georgetown edged Florida in overtime at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last month before dropping narrow decisions to then-No. 3 Wisconsin and Butler in the final two games of the tournament. The Hoyas returned from an eight-day layoff to overwhelm intrastate foe Towson 78-46 on Sunday as five players scored in double figures. Georgetown is shooting 50.1 percent, ranking 16th nationally.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT KANSAS (6-1): Backup forward Jamari Traylor has been suspended for Wednesday’s matchup following his weekend arrest for interfering with a police officer during a fight outside a nightclub. There was also concern about the availability of sophomore guard Frank Mason III, who is averaging 11.3 points in his last four games but sprained an ankle in the win over Florida. ”“He should be a go Wednesday, no question,” coach Bill Self said. “Frank is a different dude. ... He wants to be out there all the time.”

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (5-2): Although guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, and 350-pound center Josh Smith are the top offensive options, the Hoyas’ success hinges on the development of their freshmen. Forward Paul White, who arrived with the reputation as a great shooter, has scored in double figures in three of the past four games and is 5-of-9 from 3-point range in that span. Fellow freshman L.J Peak is the third-leading scorer (8.6) but has only 17 points in the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks have won the past two meetings, including a 22-point home victory last December.

2. Georgetown has won 53 straight games over non-conference opponents at Verizon Center.

3. Perry Ellis and Cliff Alexander are averaging a combined 13.3 rebounds for Kansas, which has won the rebounding battle in six of seven games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 69, Georgetown 66