No. 10 Kansas 75, Georgetown 70: Brannen Greene scored 19 points and hit all five 3-point attempts - both career highs - as the visiting Jayhawks posted their sixth consecutive victory.

Frank Mason III scored 14 points and Perry Ellis added 13 and 10 rebounds as Kansas (7-1) ended the Hoyas’ 53-game winning streak against non-conference foes at Verizon Center. Greene scored 14 points in the second half as the Jayhawks finished 10-of-17 from 3-point range.

Josh Smith scored 20 points and freshman L.J. Peak had 18 for Georgetown (5-3), which trailed by one point with 1:42 to play but failed to score again until the final second. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Hoyas matched a 7-0 run by Kansas with one of their own, tying it at 58-58 on Paul White’s 3-pointer with 8:07 left, but Greene drilled his fifth 3-pointer to make it 68-63 with 2 1/2 minutes to play. Jabril Trawick’s layup cut the deficit to 68-67, but Cliff Alexander, Greene and Mason combined to hit 7-of-8 free throws to seal it.

Ellis and Wayne Selden Jr. knocked down 3-pointers during an 8-0 run as the Jayhawks doubled up Georgetown 22-11 before taking their biggest lead at 28-15 with 6:22 to play in the first half. The Hoyas stormed back with a 15-1 burst, holding Kansas without a field goal for nearly six minutes, to take a one-point lead before Mason’s layup sent the Jayhawks to the break with a 34-32 edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Greene, who had as many fouls as points (three) in the opening half, buried three 3-pointers in under two minutes but picked up his fourth foul with 11:28 to play and had to go to the bench with his team leading 51-47. ... Hoyas leading scorer Smith-Rivera struggled through a rough shooting night, going 3-for-15 overall and missing all five attempts from behind the arc. ... Trawick had to be helped off the floor after taking a fall with 41.6 seconds left while the Jayhawks were without F Jamari Traylor, who was suspended one game following a weekend arrest for interfering with a police officer.