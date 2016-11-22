Preview: Kansas vs. Georgia

Kansas hopes to have some energy left for another battle when they take on Georgia in the championship game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. The No. 6 Jayhawks traveled to Hawaii for their opener, all the way to New York for a victory over then-No. 1 Duke and to Lawrence, Kan., for their home opener Friday before knocking off UAB 83-63 in Monday's tournament semifinals.

Coach Bill Self told reporters this would be “a good test” for Kansas and freshman Josh Jackson recorded career highs with 22 points, including one of the Jayhawks’ 12 makes from 3-point range, and seven rebounds Monday. “I don’t know if we’ve had anyone that size that’s that good with the ball,” Self said of the 6-8 Jackson, who also had three steals and three assists. Georgia received 18 points each from J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten in a hard-fought 81-73 victory over George Washington in the other semifinal. “I thought our kids did a lot of really good things in the game,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters after his team turned the ball over only seven times. “We had to play pretty complete basketball.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (3-1): Senior guard Frank Mason III has been brilliant in the early going, scoring at least 18 in each game and averaging 22.3 while shooting better than 50 percent from the field and dishing out 5.5 assists per game. Jackson, expected to be one of the top freshmen in the nation, is averaging 14.3 points and junior guard Devonte Graham (14.5) has also contributed big numbers. The Jayhawks struggled from behind the 3-point arc coming into Monday’s contest, but Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk led the way by draining 4-of-5 as Kansas made 12 of their 27 attempts.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-1): The Bulldogs gave up 10-of-24 from 3-point range, but played just enough defense at key times and controlled the boards as they have throughout the early part of the season (plus-10 margin average). Maten, a junior forward, is averaging 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while Frazier - a senior point guard - is the only other player scoring in double figures (18.8). Junior forward Derek Ogbeide (11 points, eight rebounds) and junior guard Juwan Parker (nine, 11), who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, narrowly missed double-doubles Monday.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks have held their last two opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field after UAB drained 35.7 percent of its shots Monday.

2. The Bulldogs recorded at least 20 victories in three consecutive seasons, only the second time in the program’s history they have accomplished the feat.

3. The Jayhawks are making their third appearance in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic final, beating Saint Louis in 2012 and losing to Syracuse in 2008.

PREDICTION: Kansas 82, Georgia 68