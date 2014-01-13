Preview: Kansas at Iowa State

Less than 48 hours after its first loss of the season, No. 7 Iowa State will face another tough test when it heads to No. 20 Kansas in a matchup of Big 12 contenders. The biggest question mark is the health of Iowa State’s star DeAndre Kane, who injured his ankle in the Cyclones’ loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. X-rays came back negative on Kane, but the Big 12’s assist leader told the Ames Tribune: “It’s throbbing — It’ll probably swell up on the plane ride back home … We’ll see how it feels in the next two days.”

On the other side, Jayhawks phenom Andrew Wiggins appears to be more comfortable than ever. The freshman scored 22 in Kansas’ blowout win over Kansas State, and told the Kansas City Star he feels like he is finally settling into a level of calm. “I think I’m just having fun,” Wiggins said.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (11-4, 2-0 Big 12): While Wiggins gets the majority of the attention, two players who should not be forgotten on Bill Self’s squad are Wayne Selden and Joel Embiid. Selden has come on of late, scoring 20-plus points in the Jayhawks’ two conference victories and bumping his average into double figures at 10.3. Like Wiggins, the seven-foot Embiid also continues to get more comfortable, and he’s averaging 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-1, 2-1): The Cyclones might learn the hard way just how important Kane is to an offense that ranks sixth in the nation in scoring at 86.7 points and first in assists at 18.9. If Kane, who is in the top 10 in the Big 12 in scoring, assists, rebounding and field goal percentage, can’t go, freshman Monte Morris, who has averaged 21.7 minutes, will get the start. Up front, the Hawkeyes are paced by Melvin Ejim (18 points, 7.1 rebounds), Georges Niang (15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds) and Dustin Hogue (12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is one of seven schools with three players averaging at least 15 points.

2. Kansas has outrebounded 13 of 15 opponents this season.

3. Kansas has shot 50 percent or better in five of its last six games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 85, Iowa State 79