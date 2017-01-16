Preview: Kansas at Iowa State

Despite 16 straight wins and a perfect 5-0 mark in Big 12 play, Kansas coach Bill Self is not concerned if his squad will be elevated to the No. 1 spot in the polls this week. The No.2 Jayhawks had to rally from a halftime deficit for the second straight game Saturday, and will look for a more solid 40-minute performance Monday when they visit high-scoring Iowa State.

Kansas trailed by nine at the half in last Tuesday’s 11-point win at Oklahoma and was down 40-36 at the break to Oklahoma State before taking the lead with 14 minutes left en route to an 87-80 home triumph. "We did not play that well, but we are not going to apologize for this. It was a good win against a good team, " Self said about the uneven performance.“I don’t know if we’ll be No. 1 or Villanova will jump us or whatever. It’s really not a big deal.” Self thought senior point guard Frank Mason III (20.5 points, 5.5 assists per game) was only “average” on Saturday but Cyclones coach Brad Underwood was extremely impressed by the senior guard’s 22 points, five rebounds and four assists and fantastic defense on Cowboys star guard Jawun Evans, who shot just 6-of-22. “I told him if it (season) ended today, in my opinion he’d be national player of the year,” Underwood told reporters. “He refuses to let them lose, both ends of the court.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (16-1, 5-0 Big 12): Guard Devonte' Graham (13.5 points per game) also played big Saturday with 17 of his season-high 21 points in the second half while shutting down Cowboys sharpshooter Phil Forte (10 points on 3-of-10 shooting). Freshman forward Josh Jackson (15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds) added 20 points and 11 rebounds but was just 10-of-17 from the free throw line and is shooting just 57 percent from the stripe for the season. Forward Landen Lucas (7.6 points, 7.6 rebounds) had 12 rebounds against Oklahoma State for his fifth double-digit rebounding performance in his last six games.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-5, 3-2): The Cyclones are coming off an 84-77 loss at TCU on Saturday after star guards Monte Morris and Deonte Burton combined for 14 points on 5-of-25 shooting - nearly 15 points fewer than their combined average. Guard Naz Mitrou-Long (team-high 15.7 points per game) led the way with 19 points and Matt Thomas (11.3 points) added 10, but TCU shot 56.9 percent from the floor and won the rebound battle 36-27. Morris (15.5 points, 5.8 assists per game) is averaging 17.4 points in conference games with 30 assists and one turnover.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the series 178-63, dating to 1908, and the schools split last season with each winning on its home floor.

2. Morris had 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the Cyclones’ 85-72 win over the Jayhawks last season.

3. Graham “tweaked” his knee early in the second half against Oklahoma State and Lucas injured his right hand, but both are supposed to play Monday.

PREDICTION: Kansas 86, Iowa State 77