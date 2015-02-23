Preview: Kansas at Kansas State

Two final road games - starting with Monday’s trip to rival Kansas State - will likely decide if Kansas can win its 11th consecutive regular-season Big 12 title. The eighth-ranked Jayhawks, who are 4-3 in Big 12 road games and undefeated at home, have registered a winning record in road league games during their 10-year title run. The Jayhawks start the week with a one-game lead on Iowa State and 1 1/2-game advantage on Oklahoma, which they visit in the March 7 season finale.

Kansas has shot 51.8 percent from the field during its last four games while the Wildcats have struggled offensively, averaging 58.2 points during a 2-8 stretch. Third-year coach Bruce Weber hopes his team - outscored by 41 points during a pair of road losses last week - will benefit from returning home. “Since I got here, everyone says ‘Just beat Kansas,'” Weber told the media. “I don’t think they’d be very happy if we were 1-31, but they all say it. We have one day to get our mind right. Hopefully the guys have some pride and we get after it and the crowd will take us to another level.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (22-5, 11-3 Big 12): Perry Ellis leads the Jayhawks with 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds and is the only player among the Big 12’s top six in both categories. Frank Mason III adds 12.4 points for Kansas, which has won eight of 10. Brannen Greene (49.3 percent) and Mason (43.4) have helped Kansas lead the Big 12 in 3-point shooting with a 40.9 percent clip.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-15, 6-9): Marcus Foster averages a team-best 13.4 points but is averaging nine points on 26.9 percent shooting off the bench in three games since returning from a three-game suspension. Nino Williams adds 11.4 points on 48.7 percent shooting and Thomas Gipson chips in 11 points for the Wildcats, who are 11-4 at home. The Wildcats have been held below 40 percent shooting 14 times this season, including in seven of their last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas is 17-1 when leading at half.

2. Kansas State is two games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2002-03 season (13-17 final record).

3. The Jayhawks have won 49 of the past 53 games in the series - including a 41-4 mark since the start of the Big 12 Conference - after a 68-57 victory on Jan. 31.

PREDICTION: Kansas 68, Kansas State 56