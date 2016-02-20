Preview: Kansas at Kansas State

With Selection Sunday less than a month away, Kansas is once again looking like a major threat to make a deep run in March. The second-ranked Jayhawks eye their seventh straight victory Saturday when they visit Kansas State.

Entering the weekend, Kansas sits a game up on West Virginia for first place in the Big 12 standings. Kansas State is near the bottom of the league standings and had a hard time keeping up with the Jayhawks when the teams met earlier this month. Still, Kansas coach Bill Self said after that 18-point victory: “I’ll be candid. They outplayed us. They beat us to loose balls, they outhustled us. ... That’s about as soft as I can remember one of our teams playing.” The Wildcats defeated TCU by 14 their last time out, while the Jayhawks crushed Oklahoma State by 27.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (22-4, 10-3 Big 12): All five starters registered double-figure points in the win over Oklahoma State, led by Wayne Selden Jr. (18). Brannen Greene chipped in 11 points off the bench - his third straight quality performance as he’s averaging 10 points in that stretch after barely playing in the previous two contests. Perry Ellis has scored double-digit points every game since Thanksgiving but ony has one double-double in his last 11 contests.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (15-11, 4-9): The Wildcats overcame another poor performance by Wesley Iwundu against TCU as the junior forward who averages 12.1 points shot 1-of-10 to fall to 2-of-17 in his last two games. Barry Brown is coming off a 16-point effort where he shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range, although he also had five of his team’s 18 turnovers. Justin Edwards paced Kansas State with 17 points against TCU - his fourth straight game in double figures since getting limited to two points in the first meeting with Kansas.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State outrebounded Kansas 36-21 in the first matchup.

2. Wildcats F Dean Wade has a total of two turnovers in his last five games (124 minutes).

3. Selden has shot below 45 percent in each of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 72, Kansas State 59