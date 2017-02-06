A tough stretch of games combined with a series of offcourt issues finally caught up to No. 2 Kansas this past weekend. It won’t get any easier when the Jayhawks travel 88 miles to Bramlage Coliseum to face a Kansas State team Monday that feels it has a score to settle.

While playing West Virginia, Kentucky and Baylor in what coach Bill Self called his toughest stretch of games in his 14-year tenure at Kansas, the program was

being besieged with questions about the suspension of forward Carlton Bragg, the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in the dorm that houses the basketball team and the involvement of star freshman Josh Jackson in a campus car vandalism case. The Jayhawks had their 54-game home wining streak snapped Saturday in a 92-89 loss to Iowa State despite leading by 14 points at the half, shooting 70 percent and holding a 19-3 edge on the boards. “As well as we played in the first half, we played as poorly in the second half. Iowa State played with house money today. They came in and let it fly and played lights-out in the second half,” Self said of the Cyclones, who set an opponent record with 18 3-pointers. “They deserve what they got. We deserve what we got; we had plenty of opportunities." Kansas State, coming off a stunning 56-54 win over Baylor on Saturday, hopes Kansas gets what it deserves after the first contest between the schools was decided when Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk blatently traveled on his coast-to-coast, buzzer-beating layup.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (20-3, 8-2 Big 12): National player of the year candidate Frank Mason played great in defeat Saturday, scoring a career-high 32 points and making his first nine shots before missing a 3-pointer at the end of regulation that could have won the game. Despite the distractions swirling around certain lottery pick Jackson (16 points, 7 rebounds per game), the 6-8 forward recorded his third consecutive double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while senior center Landen Lucas recorded 18 rebounds - the most by a Jayhawk in three years. Mason leads the Big 12 in scoring (20.4 points per game) and 3-point shooting percentage (52.5) while adding 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while backcourt mate Devonte’ Graham averages 13.4 points and has drained 14 shots from the arc in the last five games.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-7, 5-5): "I think everybody knows what happened. Want to see my phone?” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters after the first game against Kansas this season on Jan. 3. “There's a hundred (messages). Everybody knows what happened. I mean, it's obvious. The TV people came up to me. Everyone." Against Baylor, sophomore guard Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and drained a trio of 3-pointers and senior forward D.J. Johnson blocked a last-second shot by Johnathan Motley to preserve the win - the first for the Wildcats over a top-five team since 2012 and highest-ranked opponent since beating top-ranked Kansas in 1994. Sophomore guard Barry Brown, senior forward Wesley Iwundu, Stokes and Johnson average between 11.9 and 12.2 points, but Stokes, who leads the team with 4.6 assists per game and 45 3-pointers, has reached double figures in 13 straight games, averaging 14 points and shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State 192-93 and has won the last four matchups and 53 of the last 58.

2. Jackson had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Lucas added 18 points and 12 rebounds in the first game with the Wildcats while F Dean Wade tallied 20 and Iwundu added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Kansas State.

3. Lucas leads the Big 12 in league games at 11.9 rebounds per game.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 75, Kansas 71