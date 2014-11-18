Preview: Kansas vs. Kentucky

When No. 1 Kentucky and No. 5 Kansas square off Tuesday at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, the matchup will feature a terrific mix of college basketball’s past, present and future. The past involves the two winningest teams in the sport’s history with 4,269 victories and 30 Final Fours between them — including a meeting in the 2012 national championship game, won by Kentucky. In terms of the present, these are two teams that have legitimate hopes of cutting down the nets this season, while the future is bright for many players on the Wildcats and Jayhawks, who have a combined 13 All-Americans on their current rosters.

Wildcats coach John Calipari knows that having nine All-Americans will mean nothing Tuesday if his team can’t improve from Saturday’s 19-point win against Buffalo in which Kentucky trailed by five at the half. “They’re a top-five team. They’re predicted to be in the Final Four. They’re that good,” said Calipari. “And if we play like we did in the first half last game, we’ll get smashed. If we play like we did in the second half, we’ve got a chance.” Kansas coach Bill Self also was less than delighted with his team’s last contest — a season-opening 10-point win over UC Santa Barbara — saying afterward, “We’re going to have to do a much better job of being tougher in rotation rebounding and really paying attention to that, because (Kentucky is) really good. They’re long, and they’re going to be hard to score against.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (1-0): Freshman guard Devonte Graham sparked the Jayhawks with a team-high 14 points off the bench on Friday and could get the start Tuesday in place of Brannen Greene (three points in the opener). Perry Ellis, who provides stability in the frontcourt for Kansas, recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds after contributing five double-doubles a season ago. In addition to Ellis, the other returning starter for the Jayhawks is sophomore guard Wayne Selden Jr., who hopes to improve his shooting from 2013-14 but opened this campaign with a 2-of-8 effort for 10 points, including 0-of-3 from behind the arc.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-0): The Wildcats have received tremendous scoring balance through two games, with nine players averaging between five and 13 points. One bright spot has been the play of Trey Lyles, who is averaging 13 points on 10-of-15 shooting so far, although fellow freshman big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been limited to 5.5 points on 4-of-13 shooting on the young season. Centers Willie Cauley-Stein and Dakari Johnson are limited offensively, but they have combined for tremendous statistics through two games — 18.5 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks per game between them.

1. Kansas freshman F Kelly Oubre, an All-American, played only four minutes against UC Santa Barbara, prompting Self to say that “it was a coach’s decision —just trying to do what’s best for our team. It’s not a knock to Kelly. It’s just, he’s young.”

2. The Wildcats are 40-0 under Calipari when they hold their opponent below 55 points.

3. Kentucky leads the all-time series 21-6, although Kansas has won three of the last five.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 77, Kansas 74