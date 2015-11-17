Preview: Kansas vs. Michigan State

Two of the most talented and experienced teams in the country meet in an early showdown when No. 13 Michigan State takes on fifth-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago. The Spartans have nine of their top 11 scorers back while the Jayhawks return four starters; both had impressive routs in their openers.

Michigan State is likely to be without 6-9 junior Gavin Schilling (turf toe) for the second straight game, but the Spartans come in off an 82-55 win over Florida Atlantic last week. “If we improve on it, we’re gonna go there and compete and it’s gonna be a hell of a game,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “If we don’t improve on it, we’re gonna go there and get our butts kicked.” Kansas drained 15 shots from 3-point range – one shy of matching the school record – in a 109-72 victory over Northern Colorado on Friday. Sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham, however, told reporters on the next challenge, “That will be a real honest test for us going forward.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (1-0): The Jayhawks are awaiting final word from the NCAA on the eligibility of 6-9 freshman Cheick Diallo, but five players scored in double figures during the opener. Brannen Greene, who averaged 5.7 points in 2014-15, led everyone with 18 against Northern Colorado while last season’s top three scorers – Perry Ellis (16 points), Wayne Selden Jr. (15) and Frank Mason III (11 points, nine assists) – all shone. Graham could be the key after joining Mason in the starting backcourt and posting 13 points, eight assists and three steals.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (1-0): Deyonta Davis, a 6-10 forward/center, became the third Spartan to record a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks) in his career debut – matching Derrick Nix and Matt Steigenga. The Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year joins Matt Costello on the front line along with Javon Bess. Lourawls Nairn Jr. runs the show while Denzel Valentine, who had 13 points and nine assists in the opener, and Bryn Forbes – a career 41.4-percent 3-point shooter – give Michigan State plenty of weapons on the perimeter.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans are 13-8 at the United Center and lead the all-time series with Kansas 6-5 despite a 61-56 loss in the final of the Orlando Classic last season.

2. Greene made all six of his shots from the field in the opener off the bench for the Jayhawks – five of them from beyond the 3-point arc.

3. Forbes, who scored 12 points in the opener, has drained at least one 3-pointer in 93 of his 104 career games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 72, Michigan State 66