Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma

No. 10 Kansas, which clinched its 11th consecutive Big 12 title on Tuesday with a dramatic 76-69 overtime win over West Virginia, closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon at No. 15 Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will be without junior forward Perry Ellis - the team’s top scorer (14.2) and rebounder (7.0) and a candidate for Big 12 Player of the Year - who sprained his right knee in the title-clinching victory over the Mountaineers. “He’s responding well to treatment, but he’s definitely not going to play (at Oklahoma),” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Hopefully by next Tuesday or so we’ll have a better feel on what his status will be for the Big 12 Tournament.”

Kansas also is likely to be without star freshman forward Cliff Alexander while the school deals with an NCAA issue concerning Alexander’s eligibility. Oklahoma, which blew a 21-point second-half lead in a 77-70 loss at Iowa State on Monday night, can still finish second in the Big 12 with a win Saturday depending on the results of other conference games. “One game left,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “Conference has been a great battle and tough every night you line up.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (24-6, 13-4 Big 12): Sophomore Landen Lucas, who has eight starts this season and is averaging 2.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, is expected to step into Ellis’ starting spot. Sophomore guard Frank Mason III (12.4) is second in scoring and also leads the team in assists (4.2). Explosive freshman guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (8.9) is averaging 10.1 points in Big 12 play and has a team-high 33 steals.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (20-9, 11-6): Guard Buddy Hield leads the Big 12 in scoring (17.3) and is averaging a conference best 2.7 made 3-pointers per game. Junior guard Isaiah Cousins (12.0) ranks second on the team in scoring and is shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range. Forwards TaShawn Thomas (11.0) and Ryan Spangler (10.3) also average in double figures with Thomas, a transfer from Houston, grabbing a team leading 6.2 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 13-1 at home this season with the lone loss coming in overtime, 66-63, to Kansas State on Jan. 10.

2. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage (38.5) while Oklahoma is No. 2 in 3-point percentage defense (31.3).

3. The Jayhawks have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Sooners.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 80, Kansas 74