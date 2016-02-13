Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma

If the first matchup between Oklahoma and Kansas was a sign of things to come, Saturday’s matchup will be must-see TV. The third-ranked Sooners and sixth-ranked Jayhawks will break a first-place tie in the Big 12 and one of the teams will take a big step toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the squads collide in Norman.

Back on Jan. 5, Kansas prevailed against Oklahoma in a triple-overtime game that left Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III telling reporters, “Craziest game I’ve ever been a part of.” Sooners coach Lon Kruger added “I don’t know that I’ve been in one better” after his team fell despite Buddy Hield’s career-high 46 points. The senior guard has emerged as the favorite for National Player of the Year and scored 27 points in Monday’s three-point win over Texas as the Sooners rebounded from a disappointing loss to Kansas State. The Jayhawks pushed their winning streak to four games Tuesday with a 10-point victory over West Virginia as the team’s frontcourt took center stage.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (20-4, 8-3 Big 12): Forwards Perry Ellis (21 points) and Landen Lucas (nine points, 16 rebounds, four blocks) fueled the win over Texas, although four of the team’s guards scored in double figures, as well. Mason chipped in 14 points but is 10-of-34 over the last four contests and is looking to snap a five-game run of multiple-turnover games. The Jayhawks are loaded with good 3-point shooters, including Brannen Greene (55.8 percent), Ellis (47.5) and Wayne Selden Jr. (43.7).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (20-3, 8-3): Hield is having a spectacular campaign with averages of 25.7 points and 5.6 rebounds and sparkling shooting percentages across the board. Backcourt mates Isaiah Cousins and Jordan Woodard combine for 26.9 points and each shoots better than 46 percent from the arc, although Hield paces the team with at even 50 percent from long range. “Oklahoma is probably the hardest personnel to guard, I think, because all of them can go get their own,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “All of them put pressure on the defense. None of them are just one-dimensional.”

TIP-INS

1. Since scoring 33 points in an overtime win against Kentucky, Selden has totaled 21 points on 8-of-23 shooting in his last three outings.

2. Ellis is shooting 26-of-34 (76.5 percent) over his last three games.

3. Hield has made multiple 3-pointers in 19 straight games, while Cousins’ streak sits at seven games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 88, Kansas 77