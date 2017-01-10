Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma

After extending two long streaks Saturday against Texas Tech, No. 2 Kansas hopes to provide coach Bill Self a milestone of his own on Tuesday when it visits struggling Oklahoma. The Jayhawks beat the Red Raiders 85-68 to extend their homecourt winning streak to 51 games and their overall winning streak this season to 14.

With a win over the Sooners, Self will become the third Kansas coach to win 400 games, joining Phog Allen (590) and Roy Williams (418). Kansas had a six-point win over TCU and a two-point victory over Kansas State to open Big 12 play but led the Red Raiders pretty much throughout. Freshman guard Josh Jackson posted his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Frank Mason III scored 26 points and junior guard Devonte’ Graham added a season-high 20 points. Oklahoma, losers of six straight, have played the last four games without leading scorer Jordan Woodard, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS (14-1, 3-0 Big 12): Jackson’s 15.3-point scoring average is sixth in the Big 12, tops among league freshmen, while his 6.6-rebound average is ninth in the conference. Mason leads the league in scoring (19.9 points), 3-point field goal percentage (52.3) and is second in assists (5.7). Senior center Landen Lucas is tied for the lead in the Big 12 in rebounding with an 11.7 average in three conference games while averaging 13.7 points in league play on 72-percent field-goal percentage.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-8, 0-3): Woodard leads the Sooners with a 17.6-point scoring average, 26 3-pointers and 36 assists. Freshman Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 20 points off the bench in a 75-64 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Oklahoma is third in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 39.7 percent and Christian James will be the top threat without Woodard, as the sophomore guard enters making 25-of-52 for 48.1 percent.

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 144-66 and has won 15 of the last 17 meetings.

2. The Jayhawks’ winning streak is the third longest in Division I this season behind Baylor and Gonzaga (15 each).

3. Under Bill Self-coached Kansas teams, Mason currently has the highest single-season scoring average for any guard, topping No.2 Sherron Collins, who tallied 18.9 points per game in 2008-09.

PREDICTION: Kansas 91, Oklahoma 65