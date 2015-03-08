Hield tips scales for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. -- It was a rough Saturday for Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield, but the Big 12’s leading scorer overcame it with a big finish against Kansas.

The junior guard’s tip-in just before the buzzer gave the No. 15 Sooners a 75-73 win over the No. 9 Jayhawks in front of a sold-out crowd at Lloyd Noble Center.

“That was beautiful,” Oklahoma junior guard Isaiah Cousins said. “I was excited for Buddy and for the team. We really needed to beat Kansas, and it just feels good to beat the championship team. We know what we can do now.”

Hield’s rebound was the 13th offensive rebound of the second half for the Sooners after the Jayhawks dominated the glass in the first half. The Sooners outrebounded Kansas 25-13 in the second half.

The Jayhawks tied with the game with 5.4 seconds left when sophomore guard Frank Mason hit three free throws after being fouled by Cousins.

Hield wasn’t having his best day but came up with several big plays late -- none bigger than the tip at the buzzer.

Sophomore point guard Jordan Woodard got a clean break to the basket, but his layup bounced off the rim as Hield leapt to put it in with 0.2 remaining, giving Oklahoma no worse than the third seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

“Coach always said the second shot will be the one to kill you,” Hield said. “I know the second shot was going to kill them. I‘m always going to the glass every time. It’s a habit I have.”

For Kansas, it brought back memories of the end-to-end, game-winning drive from West Virginia’s Juwan Staten on Feb. 16 in Morgantown.

“It’s something that we definitely need to adjust and work on,” Kansas sophomore forward Landen Lucas said. “We had West Virginia where they went full court and scored. We’re in March now. We can’t go home on a play like that.”

Kansas coach Bill Self said, “We tried to keep the ball in front of us. We switched, but we didn’t switch up. He came off the ball screen and there was space for him to pivot. It was a bad mental mistake by us and a great play by Jordan.”

Hield finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Cousins added 16 for Oklahoma (21-9 12-6 Big 12).

Kansas (24-7, 13-5) was led by Mason’s 21 points.

Hield’s turnover with 16 seconds left and the Sooners up three could have made him the goat. Instead, he was the hero.

“I had to move on,” Hield said. “I was thinking we’ve gotta bounce back. It was a frustrating moment in time. I should’ve hit Isaiah earlier. It worked out nicely, and we got the win.”

Even with three key players injured and another hobbled, the Jayhawks pushed Oklahoma to the brink.

Kansas came in with very little to play for other than pride. The Jayhawks clinched the outright Big 12 title earlier in the week thanks to their win over West Virginia and Oklahoma’s loss at Iowa State.

They were down several key players -- junior forward Perry Ellis suffered a knee injury against the Mountaineers, freshman forward Cliff Alexander missed his third consecutive game during an eligibility inquiry and sophomore guard Brannen Greene was suspended earlier in the day for “behavior.”

“It’s not meaningless,” Mason said of the game. “We play every game to win. Just because we won the league that doesn’t mean we came in prepared to lose. We came in focused.”

The game was much more important for Oklahoma, which entered the game still fighting for the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

The Sooners had to wait until the late game between Iowa State and TCU to learn their seed for the tournament.

A TCU win would give the Sooners the No. 2 seed and a second-round matchup against the Texas-Texas Tech winner. An Iowa State win would give the Cyclones the No. 2 seed and Oklahoma the No. 3 seed and a matchup against Oklahoma State.

The Sooners swept all three of their possible first opponents in the tournament.

Kansas will play the winner of Wednesday’s Kansas State-TCU game on Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

NOTES: Kansas junior G Wayne Selden played after suffering a sprained ankle Tuesday against West Virginia, but he was 0 for 7 from the field. He didn’t attempt a shot in the second half. ... Oklahoma junior G Buddy Hield was named one of 15 players on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award. ... Oklahoma City Thunder coach Scott Brooks watched the game from baseline seats next to Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. ... Also in attendance was former Kansas coach and Oklahoma player Ted Owens. Owens coached Brooks in 1988 with the Fresno Flames of the World Basketball League. ... Oklahoma freshman F Khadeem Lattin’s first-half dunk gave him his first points since Feb. 7. ... Kansas will open the Big 12 tournament against the winner of Wednesday night’s game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.