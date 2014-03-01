Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma State

With a share of its tenth straight Big 12 championship locked up, No. 6 Kansas can focus on finishing the regular season in strong fashion beginning Saturday at Oklahoma State. Not only is the Jayhawks’ run the longest division or conference winning streak in all of sports, it’s tied for the third longest in college basketball history; by comparison, no other current streak runs longer than three years. “We’ve had so many good players. It’s been a good run,” coach Bill Self, who has been at the helm for all 10 titles, told the media.

The Cowboys looked like they were on their way to a special year after going 12-1 in non-conference play, but the Big 12 has not been kind to them. The return of Marcus Smart for back-to-back wins over Texas Tech and Texas Christian has helped to bury the memory of seven straight losses - as would a win over the Jayhawks, who posted a 80-78 win at home in the first meeting. Smart had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his second game since returning from a three-game suspension for shoving a fan.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (22-6, 13-2 Big 12): What makes the conference title even more special is the fact that the Jayhawks did it with no returning starters for the third such time during the streak. Instead, they rely on four players who score in double figures, including freshmen Andrew Wiggins (16.3), Joel Embiid (11.1 and 7.9 rebounds) and Wayne Selden, Jr. (10.3). Self was quick to point out that there is still a lot of season left. “It was a little anti-climatic because we still have three games left,” he told reporters. “We want to go in and win in Stillwater.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-10, 6-9 Big 12): Smart wore the No. 43 jersey with no name on the back against TCU rather than his customary No. 33 because the equipment crew forget to pack his regular jersey. He missed his first five shots and was 1-of-12 at one point before finishing 6-of-17 in a game played not far from his high school in Flower Mound, where he won a pair of state championships. “I just tried to block everything out,” he told the media after receiving plenty of heckling from fans. “Like Coach (Travis Ford) always tells me, lose myself in the game. And that’s kind of what I tried to do today.”

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks have won six of nine Big 12 tournament titles during the streak.

2. Oklahoma State trails the series 107-54, including losses in the last two games in Stillwater.

3. Kansas has recorded at least 22 wins in each of the last 25 seasons.

PREDICTION: Kansas 83, Oklahoma State 80