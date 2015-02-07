Preview: Kansas at Oklahoma State

Ninth-ranked Kansas goes after its sixth straight victory and attempts to complete a season sweep of Oklahoma State when it visits the Cowboys on Saturday in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks have won eight of the last 10 meetings with Oklahoma State, including a 67-57 home win on Jan. 13 when guard Frank Mason III contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. The Cowboys produced a 65-63 overtime road win over Texas on Wednesday when guard Phil Forte III drained two free throws with 2.1 seconds left.

Oklahoma State forward Le’Bryan Nash scored 21 points and Forte had 18 in last month’s loss to Kansas and both players have scored in double digits 21 times this season. The Jayhawks recorded an 89-76 win over Iowa State on Monday as guard Wayne Selden Jr. scored 20 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers. “Wayne is such a key,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters. “If we don’t make some shots, who knows if we’d been in the position we were in late.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (19-3, 8-1 Big 12): Selden has gone 8-of-13 from 3-point range the past two games and has a team-high 35 3-pointers to go with a 9.5 scoring average that ranks third on the squad. “I feel like we have a lot of guards that can play, so when you get in there you have to give it your all,” Selden told reporters. “We’ve got other guys that can play when you come out, so we just keep it moving.” Forward Perry Ellis has team-leading averages of 13 points and 6.8 rebounds and Mason has a 12.7 scoring average.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (15-7, 5-5): Guard Anthony Hickey put together a solid outing against Texas by scoring 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, making all three of his 3-point tries and recording four steals. Hickey had scored 10 or fewer points in eight of the previous nine games and ranks third on the team in scoring at 8.6 per game. Forte leads the Cowboys in scoring (17.3), 3-pointers (55) and steals (49) while Nash averages 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Cowboys are 3-9 against the Jayhawks during coach Travis Ford’s tenure.

2. Ellis is 27 points from becoming the 56th player in Kansas history to reach 1,000 career points.

3. Oklahoma State has scored fewer than 70 points in 10 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 68, Oklahoma State 62